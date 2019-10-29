alexa KCPE 2019 examinations begin - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Education

KCPE 2019 examinations begin

Tuesday October 29 2019

KCPE examinations materials

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia distributes KCPE examinations materials to headteachers in Murang'a at the Kigumo DCC office on October 29, 2019. PHOTO | NDUNG'U GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Candidates will sit the mathematics and English papers in the morning and write English composition in the afternoon.
Advertisement
NATION TEAM
By NATION TEAM
More by this Author

Over one million candidates across the country begin their three-day exams across thousands of examination centres Tuesday.

Candidates will sit the mathematics and English papers in the morning and write English composition in the afternoon.

The government has pulled out all the stops to ensure the exercise runs without interruption.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha assured the country that the government had set aside extra resources, including helicopters, to ensure the examination papers get to the centres safely and on time.

KCPE exams

Murang'a County Commander Josephat Kinyua briefs police officers who will be manning KCPE examination exercise on October 29, 2019. PHOTO | NDUNG'U GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Four-wheel-drive vehicles, boats and helicopters have been mobilised to transport examination materials to areas that have been rendered inaccessible by floods. Officials have also prepared to deal with possible emergencies in handling pregnant candidates.

Related Stories

Advertisement

KCPE examinations distribution centre

The KCPE examinations distribution centre in Tana River. Supervisors were ready to pick the papers at 6am on October 29, 2019. PHOTO | STEPHEN ODUOR | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Government officials are leading the exam materials distribution exercise at various centres early Tuesday morning across the country.

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia distributes KCPE examinations materials to headteachers in Naivasha on October 29, 2019. PHOTO | MACHARIA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP