 KCSE 2018 exam results in numbers - Daily Nation
KCSE 2018 exam results in numbers

Friday December 21 2018

KCSE 2018 results

Shahla Mohamed Khalid celebrates with her family and teachers at Abu Hureira Academy after she got an A- (minus) in this year's KSCE exam. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By NATION REPORTER
The Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed released the 2018 Form Four national exam results Friday.

Ms Mohamed announced the outcome to the public after meeting and briefing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.

Here are some important numbers:

  • 660,204 - Candidates sat the examination

  • 338,628 - Boys who sat the examination 

  • 321,576 - Girls who sat the examination

  • 279,842 - Candidates who sat at the right age of 18-19

  • 100,000 - Slots open in public, private universities

  • 90,377 - Candidates with C+, set to join universities 

  • 83,711 - Field officers involved during the examination

  • 1,499 - Special needs candidate who sat the examination

  • 315 - Candidates who scored A, the highest grade

  • 191 - People, including candidates arrested for fraud

  • 101 - Cellphones confiscated from students during exams

  • 100 - Candidates whose results were cancelled

  • 70 - Universities that will admit candidates

  • 62 - Teachers reported over examination irregularities

  • 56 - Examination related cases pending in court

  • 40 - Examiners recommended to President for awards

  • 20 - Subjects in which boys performed better than girls

  • 18 - Counties with more female candidates