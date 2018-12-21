KCSE 2018 exam results in numbers
Friday December 21 2018
The Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed released the 2018 Form Four national exam results Friday.
Ms Mohamed announced the outcome to the public after meeting and briefing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.
Here are some important numbers:
- 660,204 - Candidates sat the examination
338,628 - Boys who sat the examination
321,576 - Girls who sat the examination
279,842 - Candidates who sat at the right age of 18-19
100,000 - Slots open in public, private universities
90,377 - Candidates with C+, set to join universities
83,711 - Field officers involved during the examination
1,499 - Special needs candidate who sat the examination
315 - Candidates who scored A, the highest grade
191 - People, including candidates arrested for fraud
101 - Cellphones confiscated from students during exams
100 - Candidates whose results were cancelled
70 - Universities that will admit candidates
62 - Teachers reported over examination irregularities
56 - Examination related cases pending in court
40 - Examiners recommended to President for awards
20 - Subjects in which boys performed better than girls
18 - Counties with more female candidates