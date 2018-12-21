The Education ministry is yet to formulate rules that would operationalise ranking as provided for in the new law passed in 2016.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is set to release the 2018 Form 4 national exam results today.

Ms Mohamed will announce the outcome to the public after meeting and briefing President Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.

600,000 CANDIDATES

She will give the report from the Kenya National Examinations Council headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road.

Education officers and stakeholders are already assembling at the Knec headquarters for the big announcement on the tests that mark transition from secondary school to university and college.

More than 600,000 candidates wrote the tests that saw one of the strictest supervision and invigilation in Kenya’s history.

However, Ms Mohamed is unlikely to rank schools, candidates and counties even after President Kenyatta assented to a bill that restored the old system.

The Education ministry is yet to formulate rules that would operationalise ranking as provided for in the new law passed in 2016.

Ranking was banned in 2014 after it emerged that the practice created unnecessary competition among schools, resulting in cheating.

The ministry had promised to release the results before Christmas.

A total of 664,585 candidates sat for the exams that was done between November 5 and November 28.

110 ARRESTED

Last year, the results were released on December 20.

This is the 29th KCSE examination to be conducted since the introduction of 8-4-4 system of education.

During the examination, officials in charge of 10 centres were relieved of their various duties as centre managers for allowing the transportation of examination materials in private vehicles contrary to the requirement that they only government transportation.

A total of 110 people, including candidates, who attempted cheating during the tests were arrested.

At least 10 board of management teachers in four schools were also arrested in connection with various cases of malpractice.

A total of 101 cell phones were confiscated from teachers, candidates and school staff.

Four students were deregistered for impersonation.

Knec has warned that those who were involved in any form of cheating will pay the price.

SCRAMBLE

The candidates wrote their examination in 10,077 centres across the country with a total of 83,711 field officers being involved.

During the examination, there were 10,078 centre managers, supervisors were 10,460, invigilators (37,978) security personnel were 20,156 while drivers were 5,039.

In last year’s results, Sing’ore Girls’ High School from Elgeyo-Marakwet County topped with a performance index of 69.9 per cent after it registered 271 candidates.

Light Academy, Mombasa, which had 28 candidates, came second with a performance index of 69.15 per cent while Alliance Girls’ High School, which registered 394 candidates, followed closely at position three with a performance index of 68.6 per cent.

The release of the results sets the stage for scramble for elite courses in top universities in the country.

The students will be eyeing close to 100,000 slots in 70 public and private universities in the country while those who won’t make the cut are likely to join technical colleges.