KCSE 2019 exam results in numbers

Wednesday December 18 2019

Elburgon Secondary School

Teachers at Elburgon Secondary School download the KCSE 2019 exam results on December 18, 2019.PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

OUMA WANZALA
By OUMA WANZALA
The Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released the 2019 Form Four national exam results Wednesday.

Prof Magoha announced the outcome to the public after meeting and briefing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.

Here are some important numbers:

  • 697,222 - Candidates sat the examination

  • 37,018 – More candidates sat the examination this year compared to last year

  • 341,440 - Girls who sat the examination

  • 355,782 - Boys who sat the examination

  • 1,309 - Candidates whose results were cancelled

  • 125,746 - Candidates with C+, set to join universities

  • 1,499 - Special needs candidate who sat the examination

  • 627 - Candidates who scored A

  • 5,796 - Candidates who scored A-

  • 13,366 - Candidates who scored B+

  • 24,478 - Candidates who scored B

  • 35,340 - Candidates who scored B-

  • 46,139 - Candidates who scored C+

  • 63,102 - Candidates who scored C

  • 83,358 - Candidates who scored C-

  • 101,687 - Candidates who scored D+

  • 137,713 - Candidates who scored D

  • 152,339 - Candidates who scored D-

  • 29,318 - Candidates who scored E