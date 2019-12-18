KCSE 2019 exam results in numbers
Wednesday December 18 2019
The Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released the 2019 Form Four national exam results Wednesday.
Prof Magoha announced the outcome to the public after meeting and briefing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.
Here are some important numbers:
697,222 - Candidates sat the examination
37,018 – More candidates sat the examination this year compared to last year
341,440 - Girls who sat the examination
355,782 - Boys who sat the examination
1,309 - Candidates whose results were cancelled
125,746 - Candidates with C+, set to join universities
1,499 - Special needs candidate who sat the examination
627 - Candidates who scored A
5,796 - Candidates who scored A-
13,366 - Candidates who scored B+
24,478 - Candidates who scored B
35,340 - Candidates who scored B-
46,139 - Candidates who scored C+
63,102 - Candidates who scored C
83,358 - Candidates who scored C-
101,687 - Candidates who scored D+
137,713 - Candidates who scored D
152,339 - Candidates who scored D-
29,318 - Candidates who scored E