By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has Monday warned parents in Nyanza region who he said were planning to buy KCSE examinations.

Prof Magoha, who was speaking during the distribution of KCSE examination papers at the Kisumu East Deputy County Commissioner’s office, said he was aware that some parents in Homa Bay, Migori and Kisii counties had made contributions of Sh200,000 to buy exams.

“We are getting information that is not encouraging. Parents have still gone ahead and collected massive sums of money to buy exams,” he said.

“There are people who have identified supervisors whom they plan to pay Sh120,000; Sh60,000 and Sh40,000 to invigilators and police officers respectively,” he added.

He asked candidates not to be lured into exam cheating.

“Am pleading with them because I know they are yet to sit for exams. Please do not get involved in it, otherwise you will not get your results,” said the Education CS.

Advertisement

“Am just taken back because we had moved away from this kind of nonsense. Nobody should not say they were not warned.”

CANDIDATES

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations start on Monday at 10,287 exam centres across the country amid heavy rain in most parts.

A total of 699,745 candidates are expected to take the tests compared to 664,585 in 2018.

As was the case with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, which ended on Thursday, this year’s Form Four exams will be tightly monitored by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) and security agencies to ward off malpractices.