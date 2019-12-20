By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

Girls schools in Mt Kenya region edged out their male counterparts from top positions in the just-released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

An analysis of the results released on Wednesday shows that the region also had more girls in school than boys.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Murang’a, Nyandarua and Kirinyaga were among 17 counties with more girls than boys in school.

In Tharaka-Nithi, Chogoria Girls topped the county with a mean grade of 8.3 points.

Ikuu Boys High School came second with 8.1 points, while Kiurani Boys Secondary School, a sub-county school, beat the odds to emerge third with 7.8 points, overshadowing giants such as Chogoria Boys High school and Chuka Boys High School with 7.4 points and 7.6 respectively.

In Nyeri, Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls posted a mean score of 8.9 points from the 7.9 in 2018.

Related Stories Tough battle as old Coast giants make comeback

Advertisement

SYLLABUS COMPLETED

Stella Maris Othaya Girls also improved its performance after its top candidate scored an A- up from last year’s best grade of B+.

Principal Jane Wacheke Kimiti was recently named Principal of the Year by the Education ministry.

Kagumo High School was the best performer in Nyeri County with 9.0 points. Principal Cyrus Mwirigi said they were not surprised by the results because they completed the syllabus well ahead of time in March.

Mahiga Girls had a mean score of 8.1 up from 8.1 in 2018. The school had 11 A- and 45 B+ grades.

St Mary’s Boys High School Nyeri had six A- with a mean score of 8.1, similar to that posted in 2018. Kangubiri Girls posted a mean score of 6.1, an improvement from 5.4 last year.

In Murang’a County, Mugoiri Girls High School, a national school, recorded improved performance of 7.79 up from 7.0.

Principal Muthoni Rutere attributed the success to discipline, hard work and co-operation between the board and the parents.

“Teachers and parents worked as a team and the students have reciprocated with hard work and discipline. We thank God for the performance and we hope to do even better next year," she said.

COOPERATION

Kahuhia Girls produced 8 As and over 20 A- to recorded an improved performance with a mean score of 8.5 up from 7.9 last year.

Principal Naomi Njihia attributed the performance to God’s favour, team work and the students’ focus.

In Kirinyaga, Baricho Boys emerged top beating erstwhile academic giants. The school had seven straight As and 60 A- and a mean score of 8.8.

Last year it only produced one A and 15 A-. Kianyaga High School also had seven candidates scoring straight As.

In Meru, Burieruri High School managed a mean score of 6.4, an improvement from the 4.5 garnered in 2018. St Mary’s Girls Igoji posted an improvement of 8.3 up from the 7.3 the school got in 2018.