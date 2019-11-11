The students were exposed to the toxic fumes for two hours while some invigilators were exposed for up to six hours.

Exposure to xylene vapours in small amounts causes headache, dizziness, drowsiness, and nausea. In some cases, it is known to damage the central nervous system.

By REGINAH KINOGU

More by this Author

By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

Multiple Form Four candidates and invigilators have been taken ill after they were exposed to a suspected deadly chemical used during chemistry practical exams last Friday.

The Education ministry and the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) are on the spot for exposing the examiners and examinees to xylene— a highly toxic chemical compound known to cause health complications including death.

In Trans-Nzoia, an expectant teacher is admitted to Galilee hospital after developing complications following the exposure.

Ms Cherusha Nyakeri, a teacher at St Monica Girls Kitale, was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to fumes that emanated from heating xylene at Gidea Girls School in Kwanza.

The Nation has learnt that Knec directed headteachers to buy and use the poisonous chemical as an alternative for the cyclohexane, which was unavailable in the market.

DIZZY AND NAUSEATED

Advertisement

During the practical text, candidates were supposed to heat the chemical and observe the flame produced, without protective wear.

It was not immediately clear if officials at the ministry were aware of the adverse health effects of the compound, also know asxylol or dimethylbenzene.

Several supervisors and invigilators who were exposed to the fumes in Nyeri, Embu and Meru counties were reported to have been taken ill after the exam.

A teacher from Nyeri, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said he had had been sickly since Friday.

The fumes, he said, were very strong and sooty, and made him dizzy and nauseated.

“I was in the room with the students for two hours and when the students burned the chemical it produced a lot of soot and since then I have been feeling sick and dizzy,” he said.

TOXIC FUMES

Some schools in the Eastern region were forced to give the candidates milk to neutralise the effects of the toxins during the chemical reaction.

Some are said to have been hospitalised for the better part of the weekend and later discharged.

“We had to rush some of the students to hospital after the exam because they were complaining of chest pains, headaches and stomach discomfort. We gave milk to the rest,” another teacher from Embu said.

Exposure to xylene vapours in small amounts causes headache, dizziness, drowsiness, and nausea.

In some cases, it is known to damage the central nervous system.

Usually, these effects are felt within two to three minutes of inhalation.

Prolonged exposure to xylene can cause sleepiness, irregular heartbeat, fainting, or even death.

DOCTOR'S REPORT

The students were exposed to the toxic fumes for two hours while some invigilators were exposed for up to six hours.

Knec, which directed teachers to buy the hazardous chemical, is yet to respond to Nation queries on the matter.

Acting CEO Mercy Karogo said she was engaged in meetings when contacted by the Nation on Monday.

But Trans-Nzoia TSC director Odipo Okumu said they are waiting for a doctor’s report acting.

“She is currently in stable condition and there is no cause for alarm since there is no other reported case. We are therefore treating this as an isolated case,” Mr. Odipo told the Nation.

An attempt to get a medical report from the Kitale hospital proved futile as the management of the private facility denied entry of journalists on grounds that they are protecting the patient’s privacy.

Meanwhile, teachers in Trans-Nzoia have accused Knec of negligence.