KCSE exam results to be released

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha assured the country that the results would be out before Christmas.

Last year’s results were released on December 21.

The examination was conducted between November 4 and 27 while marking started on November 28 in 20 schools in Nairobi and surrounding counties.

By OUMA WANZALA

The results of the 699,745 students who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination are expected to be released any time.

Two days ago, the Kenya National Examinations Council board held a meeting to approve the results ahead of their submission to the President before they are made public.

On Tuesday, Knec officials declined to give details on the release of the results.

The marking of the examination ended on Thursday and Knec officials immediately began analysing the results.

