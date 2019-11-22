KCSE exam results to come out before Christmas
Friday November 22 2019
The nearly 700,000 candidates who sat this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination will get their results before Christmas, the Education minister has said.
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said marking will be done in good time in order to allow parents to plan ahead for their children's post-secondary education.
Prof Magoha said marking of the exams will begin next week.
The CS was speaking at Kapsisiywa Secondary School in Uasin Gishu County where he oversaw the opening of Friday's KCSE exams.
He was accompanied by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang and other county education officials.