By TOM MATOKE

The nearly 700,000 candidates who sat this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination will get their results before Christmas, the Education minister has said.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said marking will be done in good time in order to allow parents to plan ahead for their children's post-secondary education.

Prof Magoha said marking of the exams will begin next week.

The CS was speaking at Kapsisiywa Secondary School in Uasin Gishu County where he oversaw the opening of Friday's KCSE exams.