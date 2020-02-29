By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Joel Mabonga has been appointed acting director at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

Dr Mabonga replaces Julius Jwan, who was on Friday sworn in as Technical and Vocational Education Principal Secretary.

In a communication to staff, KICD council chairperson Sara Ruto said the appointment of Dr Mabonga is effective February 29.

“Please accord him the necessary support,” said Dr Ruto.

Dr Mabonga has a heavy task of implementing the new curriculum which enters Grade 5 next year in January.

While being approved by Parliament, MPs praised Dr Jwan for his leadership in curriculum reforms.

Advertisement

Already, the government has invited publishers to submit proposals for suitable course materials for evaluation and approval for Grade 5.

The bidders can download from the Institute’s website; www.kicd.ac.ke the submission, evaluation and approval procedures for competency based curriculum materials 2020 Edition.

Course materials for all learning areas should be ready early enough before the rollout of CBC in Grade 5, next year.