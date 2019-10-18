By CLAIRE WASILWA

Kenyatta University students are expected to report back to school from Monday following protests that resulted in the institution's closure.

KU was closed on October 9 after two-day protests that disrupted lectures and left property destroyed. All students were sent home.

Management attributed the unrest to a deadline for fee payment, which learners wanted extended.

However, sources said students also demonstrated against an increase in the graduation fee from Sh3,500 to Sh6,000 the suspension of their schoolmates and leaders, a charge for supplementary examinations and the sacking of more than 700 casual workers without notice.

Following the reopening, all undergraduate students at the main campus will be required to pay a fine of Sh500 for damages incurred.

Students from the school of Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Public Health and Applied Human Sciences; Engineering and Technology; and Architecture and Built Environment are expected to report on Monday.

Their lectures will commence the next day as learners from the school of Environmental Studies, Agriculture and Enterprise Development; Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure Studies; Security, Diplomacy and Peace Studies; Business; Economics' Creative and Performing Arts Film and Media Studies return.

Students in the schools of Pure and Applied Sciences; and Education, Humanities and Social Sciences will report back on Wednesday ahead of the commencement of their lectures on Thursday.

The learners were advised to strictly adhere to the reporting schedule and the units’ registration and adjustment deadline, which was set as October 31.