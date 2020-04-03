The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers has called on the government to postpone this year’s national examinations.

Coronavirus has affected learning and administration of examinations in all institutions in the country.

By FAITH NYAMAI

The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (Kasneb) has postponed this year’s May examinations following coronavirus pandemic.

Kasneb Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Letting’ said this follows the presidential directive to suspend all learning activities in the country.

The body has extended the registration and booking of the July exams to May 29. The new exam dates will be between July 28 and July 30.

LEARNING SUSPENDED

“Following the Presidential directive to suspend learning activities in all educational institutions, the board of Kasneb has taken the unprecedented decision to postpone the May 2020 examinations,” said Dr Letting’

He said in order to assist Kasneb students in training institutions and those undertaking private studies prepare for the tests, the body has been encouraging students to make use of the vast e-resources. He said the e-books, journals and past examinations have been made available for learners free of charge.

“Kasneb will continue to monitor the situation with regard to Covid-19 and update students and other stakeholders as appropriate,” he said.

The board is responsible for developing programmes, conducting of professional diploma and technical examinations and certification of candidates in accountancy, finance, credit, governance and management, information technology and related disciplines.

PROMOTION

It is also responsible for promotion of its qualifications locally and internationally besides the accreditation of relevant training institutions in liaison with the Ministry of Education.

Last Month, the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) postponed the business national examinations for colleges and Technical and Vocational Institutions until further notice after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced closure of schools to avert the spread of Covid-19.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has called on the government to postpone this year’s national examinations.

Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori said the level of anxiety that has gripped the school system will not allow this year’s examinations to be done on schedule.