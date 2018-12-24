Ministry changes schools re-opening date...

By OUMA WANZALA

With a teachers’ strike looming large, the Education ministry has rescheduled the reopening of schools from January 2 to January 3.

Basic Education Director Elyas Abdi on Monday said the extension of the opening date by 24 hours was to allow teachers and learners time to travel to their work stations.

The announcement comes hours after Kenya National Union of Teachers dismissed calls to call off a teachers’ job boycott.