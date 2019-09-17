By OUMA WANZALA

A women teachers' lobby now wants their employer to ensure that at least 500 of them get the newly advertised administrative posts.

In a September 16 letter to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the Kenya Women Teachers Association (Kewota) said female teachers deserve 50 per cent of all the advertised positions.

“This is in line with the commission’s commitment to the principle of equal employment opportunity through an affirmative action plan, through which it makes good faith efforts to recruit and advance qualified individuals without discrimination,” said Kewota's Chief Executive Officer Benter Opande.

THE POSITIONS

The TSC is recruiting 1,000 principals and deputies for secondary schools and 6,000 head teachers and deputies for primary schools.

It is also recruiting 240 curriculum support officers (CSOs) and quality assurance officers.

Also sought are 16 chief principals in Grade D5 for national schools. They currently earn between Sh121,814 and Sh157,656 per month exclusive of several allowances.

The commission is also seeking to hire 516 principals in Grade D3, who take home a basic salary of between Sh93,850 and Sh102, 807.

Another 91 deputy principals I in Grade D3 are also being recruited as well as 204 deputy Principals II in Grade D2. They earn between Sh82,717 and Sh87,900 a month.

The commission is not recruiting senior principals who are at Grade 4.

The deadline for application elapsed on Tuesday.

MASTER'S DEGREE

There are 53 senior principals, 121 deputy principals I and 355 deputy principals II in secondary schools across the country.

For the available positions, the Kenya Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has opposed a requirement for principals to have a Master's degree, arguing it is punitive and discriminatory.