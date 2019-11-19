Key players who delivered credible KCPE exams

By OUMA WANZALA

This year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results were released after just 17 days.

It was the first time Prof George Magoha was leading the exercise as Education Cabinet Secretary after three years at the helm of Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

Prof Magoha criss-crossed the country for three days to monitor the exams and lauded his Cabinet colleagues for assisting him.

In 2016, Prof Magoha replaced Prof Kabiru Kinyanjui as Knec chairman after being sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta following massive irregularities that had marred past national examinations.

The no-nonsense former University of Nairobi vice-chancellor was instrumental in ensuring the exercise was successful.

A professor of transplant surgery, he served in the Commission for Higher Education (now the Commission for University Education) between 2005 - 2013.

EDUCATION BACKGROUND

Since 2009, he has been representing Africa in the Confucius Council in Beijing.

Born in 1952, Prof Magoha undertook his primary education in Yala, Siaya County, and Nairobi before joining Starehe Boys Centre and Strathmore College.

He then proceeded to the University of Lagos in Nigeria, where he studied medicine.

He furthered his studies in surgery and urology in various institutions across the world.

Here are the other members who played a key role in ensuring credible exams:

Dr Belio Kipsang — Education principal secretary

He criss-crossed the country supervising the exams.

Born in 1967, he has held several senior positions in the public sector, including Coffee Development Fund and Higher Education Loans Board.

Dr Kipsang holds a PhD degree in education (educational administration and planning) from Catholic University.

He has a Master's of Arts degree in Economics and a Bachelor's (honours) degree in Education, both from the University of Nairobi.

Ms Nancy Macharia — TSC boss

She played a critical role in taking disciplinary action against teachers who went against examination guidelines.

She holds a Master of Education (policy and management) degree from Bristol University, UK, and a Bachelor of Education degree in English/Literature from Kenyatta University.

She has worked in the education sector for more than 28 years. She was born in 1963.

Dr Mercy Karogo — acting chief executive officer of Knec

She was instrumental in running of the secretariat to ensure credible examinations.

She has extensive experience in the education sector where she started as a secondary school teacher before becoming a lecturer at Kenya Polytechnic (now The Technical University of Kenya).

Dr Karogo has held a number of other senior management positions in a career spanning approximately 30 years.

Dr Julius Jwan — Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development CEO and board member of Knec

He was assigned to several counties in western Kenya. Previously, he worked as the director of programmes and technical services at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.

Prior to joining the commission, he was a senior lecturer at Moi University, a tutor at Kaimosi Teachers’ College and a secondary school teacher.

He holds a PhD in educational leadership and management and a Master of Science in Education (Research Design and Methodology), both obtained from the UK.

Dr John Onsati, Knec chairman

He criss-crossed the country to monitor the examinations. He was appointed this year to replace Prof Magoha.

Dr Onsati is a senior marketing consultant in organisational improvement and transformation, schooling and coaching.

Dr Fred Matiang’i — Interior Cabinet Secretary

His ministry was critical in providing logistical support to examination officials.

Apart from the security officers guarding the containers and escorting examination officials, police officers offered support to areas with accessibility challenges.

