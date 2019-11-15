PS Kipsang accuses parents of abetting exam cheating

By DENNIS LUBANGA

The Principal Secretary of Basic Education Belio Kipsang has blamed parents and a section of teachers for examination irregularities in the country even as he exonerated students from the vice.

Speaking on Friday morning at the Ainabkoi Sub-County headquarters in Kapsoya, Eldoret while overseeing the opening of an examination container, the PS said that some parents collaborate with teachers in ensuring that students cheat in their tests.

“It is my plea to parents that they should our teachers do their work instead of compromising them in pulling together resources to help our students cheat in examination. There is absolutely no reason why a parent should ruin the future of his child,” said Prof Kipsang.

He at the same time observed that the level of anxiety among students had gone low this year saying that the candidates had prepared well for the examination.

“From all the examination centres I have visited and of which my other colleagues can also attest to it, it is clear that the level of anxiety among our candidates has gone down drastically. Everywhere we have been, we have noticed that the candidates concentrate a lot in their examination papers unlike before,” he explained.

The PS who was accompanied by Ainabkoi Deputy County Commissioner Nobert Komora gave the national examination exercise that comes to an end next week a clean bill of health saying that it had run smoothly and they expect good results.

“The examination exercise has run smooth. The process has been fairly well as compared to the previous years. A lot of the candidates are exhibiting a lot of confidence in what they are doing despite the fact that we have some parents who want to interfere with what they have learnt for the past four years,” said the PS.

He however raised concern over some private examination centres he noted that they had recorded examination irregularities.

“After this examination exercise, we shall have a stakeholders meeting where we want to see how well we can manage the private examination centres because we don’t want some few individuals to mess up this exercise process,” added the PS.

Mr Komora who stood in for the Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa said, “Initially we had the challenge of some roads being impassable but we have managed to overcome it and we are looking at a smooth ending. We want to do efforts and ensure that we remain vigilant and play our roles well.”