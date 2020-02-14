By GEORGE MUNENE

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho Friday ordered immediate tracing of at least 26 pupils in Kirinyaga County who have not reported to Form One.

While directing County Commissioner Jim Njoka to oversee the exercise, Dr Kibicho said that all those who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination must transition to secondary school.

"The government insists on 100 per cent transition to secondary school so there should be no excuse. All children must access secondary education. This is government policy," he said.

Speaking at Karoti Girls' Secondary School in Mwea Constituency, he said that education enables participation in nation building.

CHALLENGES

Dr Kibicho said parents owe the school Sh13 million in fees arrears.

While asking how they expect the institution to function without money, he pleaded for payment for the sake of smooth operation.

The PS also observed that the school is understaffed and needs 16 teachers, so the Teachers Service Commission should intervene.

"We have a shortage of teachers at Karoti. The TSC must post more teaching staff here," he said.

TRAINING

During the ceremony, Dr Kibicho donated Sh300,000 as a token of appreciation to students as their performance in KCSE exam improved in 2019.

He promised to educate six needy girls from the school.

Education PS Belio Kipsang said the government had trained 100,000 teachers nationally to implement the new Competency Based Curriculum.