Kisii University satellite campuses accredited

The university education regulator has given Kisii University the green light to continue operating five of its satellite campuses across the country after a quality inspection.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) submitted the final report to Kisii University in December after an inspection that was conducted in September last year.

The satellite campuses that were inspected included; Eldoret, Kericho, Migori, Kapenguria and Nairobi.

“With respect to Eldoret and Kericho campuses, the Commission noted that the available academic resources have to a large extent met the requisite minimum standards stipulated by the Commission,” reads the letter to Kisii University Vice-chancellor John Akama.

GRANTED ACCREDITATION

CUE granted full accreditation to the two campuses subject to confirmation of the deployment of permanent academic staff of these campuses, by the Commission.

Migori, Nairobi and Kapenguria campuses, were granted provisional accreditation by the Commission pending the completion of facilities and human resources to support the programmes on offer.

“The Commission thus grants provisional accreditation for the three campuses for a period of one year from the date of this letter. In both cases you are further advised to address all the recommendations in the report,” added the letter to Prof Akama and signed by CUE Chief executive officer Prof Mwenda Ntarangwi.

SHORTCOMINGS

Kisii University, Kapenguria campus, were found to have unclear understandings on operationalisation of the MoU between the County Government of West Pokot and the University, statutory approvals for the building and deployment of academic leaders to the campus.

Other shortcomings were; ensuring that the library is functional and has adequate resources for the programmes on offer, enhancing security measures within campus and ensure training of university staff and students on security issues.

At Eldoret Campus, key outstanding issues are; deployment of qualified academic leaders and other staff for all programmes at the campus, enhancing security measures within campus and ensuring training of university staff and students on security issues among others.

APPROVAL

At Migori Campus, the report says the institution must address noise on one side of the building, ensure print resource in the library are specific to the campus, provision of the missing statutory approval and deployment of adequately qualified academic leaders.

At the Kericho Campus, outstanding issues are; proper furnishing of all functional spaces, provision of departmental areas, inadequate core texts to support programmes and deployment of adequately qualified academic leaders for all programmes.

Last year, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha praised Kisii University for shutting down some of its satellite campuses that were not viable.

Prof Magoha said he was involved in solving challenges that were facing the university since 2016.