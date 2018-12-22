By OUMA WANZALA

The Kenya National Examinations Council has cancelled results for 100 candidates over cheating.

The Teachers Service Commission also interdicted five tutors while 57 others are being investigated for involvement in examination malpractices.

While releasing the results at Knec headquarters, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said results for some schools have been withheld.

“These centres will be notified of the decision as soon as the results are released. In the meantime, Knec will finalise investigations into suspected malpractices and release a report on or before January 31, 2019,” the minister said.

She did not, however, indicate how many schools are affected and from which regions. “I wish to assure the nation, affected candidates and parents that due diligence will be undertaken to ensure that nobody is penalised unfairly,” the CS added.

CHEATING

In 2017, the results of 1,205 candidates in 10 centres were cancelled over cheating. The council said malpractices were reported in 64 examination centres.

Despite the cancellation of results for the 100 candidates, Ms Mohamed maintained that there was no examination leakage. “However, we reported cases of early exposure, impersonation, possession of unauthorised materials and collusion in some centres," she said.

"Most of these cases were detected and dealt with on the spot, thereby preserving the integrity of the tests.”

TEACHERS INTERDICTED

Knec chairman George Magoha cautioned Kenyans against providing money to their children in order to buy examination materials.

TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia said in order to promote an inbuilt integrity within the examination system, the commission would continue dealing firmly with irregularities.