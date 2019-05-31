By OUMA WANZALA

More teachers have been interdicted by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for failing to attend training on the new curriculum.

The commission has ignored a Labour court order that stopped any disciplinary action against the instructors.

It has interdicted 60 more teachers since early May, bringing the number to 280, and also stopped payment of their salaries.

Most of those interdicted are headteachers, deputy headteachers and officials of the Kenya National Union of Teachers who include executive secretaries, women's representatives, chairmen and treasurers.

Judge Byrum Ongaya had ordered the TSC not to take any disciplinary hearing against the teachers until a case that Knut filed is determined.

During the case, it emerged that some of the teachers were never notified of the training on the competency-based curriculum (CBC) training.

PROTEST LETTER

In disapproval, the teachers’ union argues that the suspensions were meant to intimidate members and stifle its objection to the new curriculum.

On Friday, Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion wrote a protest letter to TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia over the interdiction of the teachers.

“It is shocking to us that indeed you have chosen not to comply with the orders and that you continue to subject 280 teachers across the country to unnecessary suffering, torture, humiliation and total indignity despite the court's pronouncement,” reads the letter dated May 30.

Regarding removal of the teachers from the payroll, Mr Sossion said the TSC left them exposed to economic torture and violation of their economic and human rights.

“In the spirit of industrial relations, we urge you to comply with the orders and genuinely await the full determination of the matters,” reads the letter.

The Knut boss said the union, as a responsible movement, was prepared for an engagement with the TSC to resolve the issues once and for all and ensure peace in the teaching service.

KEY MEETING

Meanwhile, Knut has invited more than 440 branch officials for a meeting on June 6 as it steps up its opposition to the new curriculum.

Those expected to attend are executive secretaries, chairpersons, treasurers and women’s representatives.

“The venue of the meeting will be communicated later,” reads a letter by Mr Sossion dated May 23 and addressed to all branch officials.

The union has demanded stakeholders’ involvement and participation in the implementation of the programme.

“All public schools must have adequate infrastructure to accommodate the increased number of learners to deliver the CBC, and teachers must be adequately trained on the new curriculum,” Mr Sossion said earlier.