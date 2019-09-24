By OUMA WANZALA

Embattled Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary-general Wilson Sossion will remain in office despite an ouster.

Mr Sossion, an ODM nominated MP, had been kicked out of office by a faction led by his deputy Hesbon Otieno, which he challenged in court.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court Justice Hellen Wasilwa ruled on Tuesday that the Knut National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in which he was ousted defied a court order stopping his removal.

Justice Wasilwa, in her orders issued on September 2, had reinstated Mr Sossion as the union’s boss until the case he filed is determined.

Activities at the union have been paralysed as leaders fight over positions with staff going for three months without salaries.

On Monday, Mr Sossion claimed the trouble in Knut is as a result of an "external savage attack" on the union's solidarity.

“For them Knut must be a yes union with no bargaining power. Strike the shepherd and scatter the sheep then feast on them one by one,” Mr Sossion said.

Mr Sossion is not out of the woods yet as he faces another court case.

Employment and Labour Relations Court judge will on Friday rule whether Mr Sossion can hold both the positions of a member of Parliament and that of a secretary-general in a union.