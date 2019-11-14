By SAMMY LUTTA

The Turkana branch of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has called for the resignation of Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha over use of a toxic chemical in the Chemistry practicals of this year's KCSE exams.

Branch chairman Kenyaman Ariong'oa said the minister should take responsibility for exposing candidates to health complications that could take weeks or months to detect.

Their 'independent investigation' had established that at least 50 examination centres were affected and 15 cases reported, he said.

He claimed many school principals have allegedly refused to go public to avoid being victimised by ministry officials.

"More than 15 cases, including those of two principals and a police officer from Turkana East sub-county, have been reported. People in Turkana were affected by the chemical (xylene)," Mr Ariong'oa said.

SYMPTOMS

Those affected suffered eye irritation, stomach aches and swollen lips.

Mr Aring'oa wondered why the chemical was approved for use in the practicals despite its dangerous properties.

"A student has already been confirmed dead. How many people should die for Prof Magoha to accept that the chemical is dangerous?"

The Nation learnt that Knec directed headteachers to use the deadly chemical as an alternative for cyclohexane, which was unavailable in the market.

"NATIONAL DISASTER"

The chairman of the county's inter-religious council, Mr Yusuf Aremons, backed calls for Prof Magoha's resignation.

Calling it a national disaster, he regretted that the CS was not treating the matter seriously.

"Parents of affected candidates, invigilators and even security officers are suffering. The minister should immediately resign and give room for investigations," said Mr Aremons.

"The CS should be moved to either Defence or Interior dockets, where he can make strict decisions and turn a deaf ear to advice and evidence," he added.