Knut officials seek Raila's help over standoff with TSC

By OUMA WANZALA

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) officials have now sought the intervention of ODM leader Raila Odinga to help address frosty relation with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The six branch executive secretaries, four national executive council members and one branch chairman from Nyanza region on Tuesday met Mr Odinga at his Capitol Hill Square offices.

Rachuonyo Branch executive secretary Eliud Ombori led the delegation.

In a statement, Mr Odinga spokesman Dennis Onyango said the meeting took place at the request of the Knut officials.

Among other matters, the officials sought Mr Odinga’s advice and intervention in the frosty relations between their union and the TSC.

The frosty relation has seen TSC stop remission of union dues to Knut for two months now, with no clear end in sight.

The union officials also sought Mr Odinga’s intervention in the case of about 280 teachers, including Knut officials who were interdicted earlier this year for having missed a one-day workshop in April.

Mr Odinga assured the union officials that he has been trying to help bring all the parties to the negotiating table and ensure a harmonious relationship between Knut, TSC and the Ministry of Education.

While promising to continue being engaged on the matter, Mr Odinga appealed to KNUT to continue giving priority to dialogue and negotiations before resorting to strikes.

“I appeal to the union to end internal wrangles and focus on serving members,” said Mr Odinga.