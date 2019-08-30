The nut officials accused Mr Sossion of opposing the Competency -Based Curriculum against the other Knut official’s decision.

By FAITH NYAMAI

Embattled Kenya National Union of teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has been removed despite obtaining a court order stopping his ouster.

In press briefing on Friday, Knut national chairman Wickliffe Omucheyi announced that the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) met on Thursday and unanimously agreed to replace Mr Sossion.

They replaced him with his deputy Mr Hesbon Otieno in an acting capacity.

Mr Omucheyi said the meeting was occasioned after the union's top leadership learnt that Mr Sossion was making decisions without consulting with other members.

“We have not had a good relationship with Teachers Service Commission, the Ministry of Education and the government,” he said.

FIGHTS GOVERNMENT

Mr Otieno accused Mr Sossion of undermining the powers of the TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia, chairperson Lydia Nzomo, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We cannot have a leader who always fights the government, we want to have a cordial relationship with the government,” said Mr Otieno who announced that the Knut offices will be opened on September 3.

Mr Omucheyi said their Thursday meeting was not against any court orders.

“The meeting we held yesterday (Thursday) was different from the one called off by the former secretary-general” he said.

They also accused Mr Sossion of opposing the Competency-Based Curriculum against the other Knut official’s decision.

NAME DELETED

The union’s National Executive Council (NEC) on Friday ensured Mr Sossion’s name deleted from the registrar of trade unions after camping at the Ministry of Labour and Social Services for hours to push for change of list of Knut leaders.

The Registrar of Trade Unions E. N Gichera, in a letter dated August 29 to the Knut secretary- general, said she had accepted the change of Knut officials.

“I wish to inform you that I have registered the notice of change of officers covering the appointments made on August 29,” said Ms Gichera

A total of 34 council members are said to have met at a hotel in Nairobi and endorsed the removal of Mr Sossion as Knut secretary- general in a meeting that was chaired by Mr Omucheyi.

NEC also changed bank signatories.

The leadership battle at giant teachers’ union is said to have attracted major forces. It was seen as a political battle between the Rift valley and the Central Kenya regions.

Mr Sossion commands a huge support from the Right Valley, Western, Coast and parts of Northern Kenya.

INCONSEQUENTIAL

Mr Sossion dismissed his replacement as inconsequential claiming that those fighting him were from the Mt Kenya region.

Mr Sossion said: “There is no decision that can be held when a court order is in place.”

Through his lawyer, Mr Sossion has written to the Registrar of Trade Unions citing contempt of court orders.

On Thursday, teachers from Central, Eastern and parts of Nairobi regions, who were pushing for Mr Sossion's removal, protested at Knut headquarters.

Mr Sossion’s woes started in April after he called for teachers to boycott the Competency-Based Curriculum training.

The TSC deregistered Mr Sossion in July 2019, putting more pressure on him to relinquish the Knut position.

The commission accused him of paralysing the CBC forums in April and accepting nominations by Orange Democratic Party as MP in 2017, contrary to TSC regulations.

He was accused of inciting teachers against the new curriculum in Kakamega, Bungoma, Kajiado, Kitui, Machakos, Garissa, Kisii, Nyamira, Vihiga and Kwale.