Knut accuses TSC of plot to mislead teachers

By FAITH NYAMAI

More by this Author

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) on Sunday asked its members to remain calm saying the court ruling will not disadvantage them at all.

The union threatened to call for a strike if the Teachers Service Commission fails to implement a court decision on career progression guidelines.

Knut secretary-general Wilson Sossion on Sunday told the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to stop propagating lies alleging that the commission wants to divide teachers.

“We urge all teachers to prepare for action if TSC refuses to comply with the orders. We shall reinstate a nationwide industrial action without any further warning," said Mr Sossion.

He asked TSC to stop trying to mislead to school heads associations officials and instead prepare for a meeting with the union to discuss how to fully implement the court judgment.

“Our attention has been drawn to a highly choreographed misinformation and distortion of facts with respect to the ruling,” said the official. According to Mr Sossion, the TSC has manufactured lies and channelled them through various teachers’ associations to purely misinform their members with the hope of undermining the judgment.

NEGATIVE IMPACT

The call by Knut comes a few days after some of its members in the heads associations threatened employer.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) on Saturday advised principals to stay away from union positions.

Kessha chairman Kahi Indimuli said the judgment would affect school heads negatively.

The Kenya Primary Schools heads associations (Kepsha) chairman Nicholas Gathemia also threatened to pull out.

The two have backed the TSC to call for a stay of the court ruling.