By FAITH NYAMAI

The Kenya National Union of Teachers(Knut) steering committee Wednesday banned embattled secretary-general Wilson Sossion from accessing the union headquarters.

The committee that was chaired by Knut national chairman Wickliffe Omucheyi said Mr Sossion is no longer the secretary-general.

He said the union will not be run by courts, insisting that the only person who can speak for the union is Mr Hesbon Otieno who was appointed by the National Executive Council (NEC).

“This union is governed by a constitution and not by courts. We are asking our brother Sossion to stop masquerading as the secretary-general,” said Mr Omucheyi.

Speaking at the Knut headquarters, national treasurer John Matiang’i said it is not going to be business as usual for Mr Sossion.

“From today, we are not going to allow anyone who is not an employee or a union member to access our offices, Sossion should know that he remains suspended and therefore he is no longer leading this union,” said Mr Matiang’i.

Mr Matiang’i said the national steering committee is ready to fight for Knut to the end even he hit back at those saying he is eyeing the secretary general’s position to stop the propaganda.

“I am the national treasurer and I am not about to leave this post for a secretary general’s post, what Sossion must know is that if he wants the post again he should wait for the Annual delegates conference to be re-elected or rejected,” said Mr Matiang’i.

Wednesday, Mr Omucheyi said, the union is currently using the register from the registra of trade union who suspended Mr Sossion and in his place appointed Mr Otieno.

“We are surprised that our brother is causing a lot of confusion yet he knows what the union’s constitution says, let him respect the decision of council members,” said Mr Omucheyi.

The newly appointed Secretary General Mr Hesbon Otieno the union is not ready to engage in street discussions.

He said the union is focused on teacher’s issues and is preparing to meet with the teacher’s employer today to resolve all the issues affecting teachers.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) pronounced itself on the union’s leadership, we will only be guided by that decision,” said Mr Hesbon.

He added, “Nobody should masquerade to say that he is the secretary general, I am the acting secretary general as at now,”