TSC has already concluded interviews for 7,000 for school heads and their deputies.

TSC is set to transfers principals, their deputies and head teachers next week ahead of school re-opening in January.

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

A teacher’s union has asked the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to conduct transfer of teachers with a human face.

Speaking ahead of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) annual delegates conference in Kitui, Secretary-General Akelo Misori said they support the transfers. He however, said TSC should consider the age, marital status, health conditions and other social concerns of the teachers.

Mr Misori observed that last year, the transfers disrupted lives of many teachers.

CONDUCTED INTERVIEWS

“The commission has the obligation to consider the welfare of its employees in making decisions on deployment,” said Mr Misori.

TSC is set to transfers principals, their deputies and head teachers next week ahead of school re-opening in January.

Advertisement

The commission has already concluded interviews for 7,000 for school heads and their deputies.

This will the third consecutive year that TSC will be transferring teachers in an exercise that in the past witnessed protests from Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) after about 100 of their branch officials were transferred two years ago.

Last month, TSC concluded interviews for administrators after advertising mid this year.

1,000 PRINCIPALS

TSC said it was hiring 1,000 principals and deputies for secondary schools and 6,000 head teachers and their deputies for primary schools and who are now expected to be posted to new stations this month.

Those who have already been interviewed are 16 chief principals in Grade D5 for national schools and 516 principals who fall under Grade D3.

Also recruited are 91 deputy principals I in Grade D3 as well as 204 deputy principals II in Grade D2.

In December, 2018, the commission transferred 3,094 teachers but only 360 appealed against the transfers.

In May 2018, TSC boss Nancy Macharia released new guidelines demanding tutors serve at least five years in the counties where they are posted before they can seek a transfer to their preferred regions.

PAY INCREASE

In 2017, TSC transferred a total of 557 head teachers of secondary and primary schools. During the reshuffle, 31 principals of national schools were moved.

On collective bargaining agreement (CBA), Mr Misori said the union has already started talks with TSC.

“Our demand is for salary increment of between 30-70 percent, for the highest paid and lowest paid teachers. The current CBA offered classroom teachers nothing concrete and must be addressed,” said Mr Misori.