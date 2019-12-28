The leaders, who came mainly from Nyanza and Western regions, would seek the support of their influential tribesmen as they tussled to outdo each other.

He also reveals how politicians and tribal politics influenced the union’s early days.

By DAVID MUCHUNGUH

More by this Author

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) was formed with the tacit approval of the government to counter the then radical and powerful Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori, in a new book, finally admits what has always been widely rumoured, but has never officially been acknowledged.

PROBLEMS

The union’s formation also fed on the disenchantment with the way Knut treated secondary schoolteachers and college tutors.

But the founders faced problems in its early days due to lack of proper operational structures.

At the time, founder Tom Chariga was given the green light to register the union, he did not even have a name for it.

Advertisement

The name it bears was given by then powerful Registrar of Trade Unions, Mr Omondi Mbago. Mr Chariga’s only contribution to the name was the addition of the “e” to the acronym.

“I liked the name right away and picked it!” Mr Chariga is quoted as having said when he was interviewed for the book, Teachers, Unions and Labour Relations In Kenya, A History of The Kenya Union Of Post-Primary Education Teachers.

The book, which Mr Misori has co-authored with Mr John Onyando, is expected to be released early next year. It is published by Free Press Publishers Ltd.

CONSTITUTION

But many teachers still fault Kuppet for its perceived cosy relations with the government and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), which appears to prefer it to the combative Knut.

“Without a lawyer to draft the constitution, he worked on the document himself, borrowing heavily from the draft National Union of Secondary School Teachers in Kenya (NUSSTIKE) Constitution, which he had all along, and Knut’s constitution,” Mr Misori writes.

NUSSTIKE was a group formed earlier to agitate for secondary schoolteachers’ rights but was not registered.

Kuppet was registered on November 26, 1998, under certificate number TU/136, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Trade Unions R.A. Eganza. Its first eight national officials were Mr Chariga, secretary-general, Mr Joseph Lwannia (national chairman), Ms Patricia Wangari (first national vice-chairman), Mr Christopher Mandu (second vice-chairman), Mr John Otieno (deputy secretary-general), Mr Johnstone Omamo (assistant secretary-general), Mr Joseph Wabushi (national treasurer) and Ms Monica Ng'ethe (assistant national treasurer).

A JOKE

Although the union had interim officials, it was largely a one-man affair and a briefcase outfit without a physical office. It faced problems since it could not collect union dues and, after addressing a press conference announcing its formation and urging teachers to join it, Mr Chariga disappeared from the public eye.

At the time, he was on study leave and a student at a teacher training college. With no members in the union, he started marketing it to his classmates and appointing them executive secretaries for the proposed branches.

“It was not only Chariga’s classmates who saw the union largely as a joke. Even the lecturers referred to him sarcastically as ‘Secretary General’ during lessons. They always tickled him by jokingly demanding appointment for themselves since these were dispensed so cheaply,” Mr Misori writes.

CORDIAL

He adds that Mr Chariga was helped by government officials, including then TSC Secretary Benjamin Sogomo, to operate.

“Our relationship with the government was very cordial even though I didn’t play it in public, given the massive propaganda by Knut that we were a government puppet. I also used to meet the Minister for Education, Henry Kosgey,” Mr Misori quotes Mr Chariga as saying.

Kuppet was recognised and authorised to receive union dues from teachers by State House after Mr Kosgey brokered a meeting between the union officials and President Daniel arap Moi. The meeting took 10 minutes.

“We lamented to him that we had arrived by a hired matatu since the union had no money even for a taxi. Moi could not believe it. He promised to sort out all the problems we had. After we left, I heard that he ordered TSC to give Kuppet all the instruments for its sustenance,” Mr Chariga said.

DEDUCTION

Shortly after the meeting, the minister for Labour, Joseph Ngutu, gazetted Legal Notice No. 45 for the collection of Kuppet dues on March 1, 1999. This allowed the union to get a check-off facility from the Director of Personnel Management on August 9, 1999.

Although Mr Sogomo acknowledged being at the State House meeting, the book says, he said he acted within the law and not on orders.

“If a union has been registered by the Registrar of Trade Unions and a gazette notice published by the minister for Labour decreeing the deduction of membership dues, the employer has no option but to comply,” he said.

Kuppet later opened an office at Pioneer House in Nairobi. Many of its first officials had it easy.

DELEGATION

Those who took delegations to Mr Chariga usually went back with recruitment forms and the mandate to recruit new members. The union then started registering branches countrywide.

It was during one of its recruitment drives in 2001 that Mr Misori met the founder. He writes about the encounter: “I was a teacher at Migori Boys Secondary School, where news had reached us the previous day that a Kuppet delegation would be coming to town.

Mr Chariga found about 30 teachers. I was among them, waiting for him at Gilly Hotel. Since we had been fed up with Knut for years, the team had an easy time selling the new union to us. ‘We have brought the union that will liberate post-primary teachers from the yoke of Knut. Please embrace it and build it,’” Mr Chariga said.

When the new members conducted elections on July 1, 2001, for the interim office for Migori District, Mr Misori was elected executive secretary, with Mr Peter Ogutu of Uriri High School as chairman.

POWER HUNGRY

The book delves into the power struggles that rocked the union as it gained popularity among teachers. The main fight pitted Mr Chariga against Mr Wanyonyi Buteyo, whom the book accuses of being cunning and power-hungry.

“He was in a big hurry to take over the union. He had sought power in Knut and failed. In Kuppet, he put all his energies on removing me, which created a lot of division,” the book says. Mr Buteyo eventually replaced Mr Chariga as secretary-general in 2002.

Mr Misori says that Mr Buteyo was unhappy that Mr Chariga was not keen on giving him a more prominent role in the union, which he felt he deserved.

“These differences continued until Mr Buteyo orchestrated a leadership coup in the union,” he writes, adding that Mr Chariga underestimated his junior.

RAPID GROWTH

He adds that, to stop any more teachers from joining Kuppet, Knut made it easier for post-primary teachers to win seats by adopting affirmative action.

And it was through this system that the union’s current Secretary-General, Mr Wilson Sossion, was elected the Bomet branch executive secretary.

Mr Misori acknowledges that the officials were caught off-guard by the union’s rapid growth.

“In essence, we were an assembly of eight naive village teachers least prepared to take the national office of a union whose members had immense expectations,” he writes.

He also reveals how politicians and tribal politics influenced the union’s early days. The leaders, who came mainly from Nyanza and Western regions, would seek the support of their influential tribesmen as they tussled to outdo each other.

JUDGMENT

While Mr Buteyo sought the support of politicians like Moses Wetang’ula and John Munyasia, Mr Chariga “naturally” reached out to Mr Raila Odinga, through his MP, the late Mr Otieno Kajwang’.

Mr Kajwang’ gave him short shrift and he turned to Mr Orwa Ojode, but Mr Chariga could not make it to the arranged meeting, because on that day, his opponents stormed his office with the aim of taking over.

Unable to reach Mr Odinga, he ran to President Moi for help.

As Mr Chariga sought political protection, Justice Richard Kuloba delivered a judgment in a case that had been filed by Mr Buteyo that all but terminated his tenure at Kuppet.

The ruling on December 18, 2001, prohibited Chariga from “holding office, or purporting to hold office as interim secretary-general of the union.”

STAGE-MANAGED

Mr Misori claims that the elections that ousted Mr Chariga took place after a stage-managed question-and-answer session in Parliament.

A sponsored question was raised by Mr Mutua Katuku, the MP for Mwala and a brother of Mr Musembi Katuku, who was one of Mr Buteyo’s allies.

Mr Misori writes that Mr Buteyo had met then Attorney-General Amos Wako earlier and prepared a response to the question, to which he would call for immediate elections in Kuppet.