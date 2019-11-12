Kuppet denies hand in Knut, TSC troubles

By FAITH NYAMAI

The Kenya Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Tuesday distanced itself from the war between the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers and cited their innocence in the row.

Kuppet claimed they were not in any way in competition with Knut over the representation of teachers.

Secretary-general Akelo Misori said the union was not being used by the employer to weaken Knut and said that they had not received any favours.

“Our union is not involved in any way in the fights between Knut and TSC, our main concern in this fight is the weakening of our sister union. A weak Knut is bad for the education sector and trade unions movement as a whole,” said Mr Misori.

He noted that Kuppet had never lured Knut members to defect.

“In any event, that would be an exercise in futility since more than 90 percent of Knut members would not qualify to join Kuppet,” he said.

