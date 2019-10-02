Kuppet faults decision to close schools

By FAITH NYAMAI

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has criticised Education CS George Magoha’s directive to close down schools with poor infrastructure.

Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori said the move is ill-advised, calling on Prof Magoha to instead punish the Ministry’s Quality Assurance Officers for failing to do their duties.

“The closures are a mere public relations gimmick that should stop forthwith. Prof Magoha must first clean his office, punish quality assurance officers who allowed the unsafe schools to operate and publish the existing quality assurance standards redundant,” said Mr Misori.

Kuppet accused the Ministry of Education of failing to set aside enough funds to build public schools. Mr Misori said the CS should urgently offer ideas on improving school infrastructure, especially in informal settlements.