Kuppet faults decision to close schools

Wednesday October 2 2019

Kuppet

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers Secretary General Akelo Misori addressing journalists in Nairobi on October 2, 2019. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

FAITH NYAMAI
By FAITH NYAMAI
The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has criticised Education CS George Magoha’s directive to close down schools with poor infrastructure.

Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori said the move is ill-advised, calling on Prof Magoha to instead punish the Ministry’s Quality Assurance Officers for failing to do their duties.

“The closures are a mere public relations gimmick that should stop forthwith. Prof Magoha must first clean his office, punish quality assurance officers who allowed the unsafe schools to operate and publish the existing quality assurance standards redundant,” said Mr Misori.

Kuppet accused the Ministry of Education of failing to set aside enough funds to build public schools. Mr Misori said the CS should urgently offer ideas on improving school infrastructure, especially in informal settlements.

"The CS should instead request for emergency funds to contract better infrastructure instead of making reckless statements,” said Kuppet Chairman Omboko Milemba.