alexa Kuppet hits out at TSC, Knut - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Education

Kuppet hits out at TSC, Knut

Wednesday August 28 2019

Akello Misor

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Teachers Secretary General Akello Misori addressing journalists in Nairobi on August 28, 2019. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
OUMA WANZALA
By OUMA WANZALA
More by this Author

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) on Wednesday asked the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to pay all teachers their salaries in full without discrimination of the union they belong to.

Kuppet Secretary General Akello Misori said it is unfair for TSC to stop implementation of second phase of pay increase due to its differences with Kenya National union of Teachers (Knut).

Mr Misori, who was accompanied by union chairman Omboko Milemba and other officials, also hit out at some senior officers at TSC and some Knut officials for serving their own interests at the expense of suffering teachers.

This is as it emerged that TSC had declined once again to pay fill salaries for 100,000 teachers affiliated to Knut and had also recovered salaries that were earlier on paid as a CBA.

Mr Misori said it is unfair for TSC to expect demotivated teachers whose salaries are being recovered to teach learners when schools re-open on Monday.

“We appeal to TSC to reconsider its position and pay teachers their salaries as it sorts out its issues with Knut,” said Mr Misori.

Also Read

He also criticised Knut and TSC for failing to embrace dialogue and instead turning to court to settle their scores.

“Kuppet’s position is that such deductions by the employer are unacceptable and illegal. All laws governing employment, from  the employment Act shall the way up to ILO conventions that Kenyans has ratified, absolutely prohibit  the reversal  of earnings  already gained by an employee,” said the Secretary General.

Kuppet chairman Omboko Milemba asked Knut members to join Kuppet saying they will be assured of full implementation of the CBA.

However, Mr Milemba denied allegations that the union was taking advantage of crisis in Knut to recruit more members.

Kenya Women Teachers association (Kewota) chairperson Dorothy Muthoni appealed to teachers to be patient as their issues are addressed by the employer.