Kuppet hits out at TSC, Knut

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) on Wednesday asked the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to pay all teachers their salaries in full without discrimination of the union they belong to.

Kuppet Secretary General Akello Misori said it is unfair for TSC to stop implementation of second phase of pay increase due to its differences with Kenya National union of Teachers (Knut).

Mr Misori, who was accompanied by union chairman Omboko Milemba and other officials, also hit out at some senior officers at TSC and some Knut officials for serving their own interests at the expense of suffering teachers.

This is as it emerged that TSC had declined once again to pay fill salaries for 100,000 teachers affiliated to Knut and had also recovered salaries that were earlier on paid as a CBA.

Mr Misori said it is unfair for TSC to expect demotivated teachers whose salaries are being recovered to teach learners when schools re-open on Monday.

“We appeal to TSC to reconsider its position and pay teachers their salaries as it sorts out its issues with Knut,” said Mr Misori.

He also criticised Knut and TSC for failing to embrace dialogue and instead turning to court to settle their scores.

“Kuppet’s position is that such deductions by the employer are unacceptable and illegal. All laws governing employment, from the employment Act shall the way up to ILO conventions that Kenyans has ratified, absolutely prohibit the reversal of earnings already gained by an employee,” said the Secretary General.

Kuppet chairman Omboko Milemba asked Knut members to join Kuppet saying they will be assured of full implementation of the CBA.

However, Mr Milemba denied allegations that the union was taking advantage of crisis in Knut to recruit more members.