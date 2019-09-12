By FAITH NYAMAI

The Kenya Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) on Thursday opposed a requirement by the teacher’s employer for principals to have Master's degrees.

Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori said the requirements are punitive and discriminatory to teachers.

CAREER GUIDELINE

“We demand that that the condition for Master’s degree be withdrawn," said Mr Misori.

He added: "Not everyone who has got a Master’s degree has capacity to become a secondary school principal."

Kuppet said the TSC introduced the career progression guideline which did not require Masters degrees

Teachers who are currently working as principals do not have Master’s degrees.

“This one is punitive and discriminatory, TSC must withdraw this requirements, " he said

Kuppet has also asked the commission to confirm all deputies and principals who have been in acting posts.

Mr Misori said most of those teachers in acting capacity are in Narok, Kajiado, coast, and Northern Kenya and Turkana regions.

In some regions such as Coast and Turkana, Mr Misori said nearly all teachers are in Job group L and majority are acting as principals.

“Any promotion procedure which deny such teachers of their deserved positions are clearly unacceptable, " said Mr Misori.

He said the regions have scores of highly experienced teachers many of whom have served in job group C3 and C4 or higher for more than 15 years.

Kuppet Chairman Omboko Milemba said a degree is enough for a teacher to be promoted to a principal position.

"This requirements is unnecessarily punitive, flies in the face of code of regulations for Teachers and other instruments governing the profession,” said Mr Milemba.

In the TSC advertisement published last month, teachers seeking promotions to principals and deputy principal’s positions must have at least a Master’s degree in Education.

Teachers without master’s degrees according to Kuppet have experienced trouble filing their applications on the online portal.

Kuppet said nowhere a master’s degree is required for principals and deputy principals but should be considered as an added advantage for candidates applying for such positions.

Mr Misori said the teacher’s employer cannot introduce the new requirement when it has made it difficult for teachers to further their studies.