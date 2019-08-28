By ABIUD OCHIENG

Labour court Wednesday temporarily stopped a planned meeting by a section of Knut officials to sack their secretary general Wilson Sossion.

Justice Byram Ongaya granted the orders after Mr Sossion filed an urgent application through lawyer Judith Guserwa arguing that some Knut National Executive Council members, were planning to illegally remove him from office.

Knut’s NEC members had threatened to go on with the meeting set for August 29, despite its postponement.

Lawyer Guserwa explained that Knut’s NEC members have no power under the Knut constitution to convene or proceed with a NEC meeting that has been postponed.

“Knut’s NEC members are targeting the unconstitutional removal of Mr Sossion,” lawyer Guserwa adding, it is only Mr Sossion who is authorized under the law to call or postpone such a meeting.

Mr Sossion in court papers said that on August 19, he issued a Convening Notice for the convening of the NEC meeting scheduled for the August 29.

“As we were working towards the scheduled meetings administrative issues groped up leading to the postponement of the meeting,” Mr Sossion.

However, as soon as he had issued a notice postponing the meeting, he received communication through the social media, telephone calls and, personal communication to the effect that the Knut NEC members were plotting and planning to proceed with the meeting.