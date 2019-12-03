By SARAH NANJALA

A lawyer has asked the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to explain the rationale behind its decision to recruit 10,000 interns instead of hiring them on permanent and pensionable terms.

Mr Lempaa Suyianka, who last week won a case against TSC on the teacher recruitment age, also wants it to explain why it is paying Sh15,000 and Sh10,000 for interns in secondary and primary schools respectively.

Interviews for the interns started in November and those appointed will report to schools in January, a move aimed at addressing a shortage which now standards at 100,000.

"LOW SALARIES"

Through law firm Mugeria, Lempaa & Kariuki Advocates, Mr Suyianka said in a letter to the TSC that he was aware of the "low" remuneration.

He wants to know if the figures followed an agreement by the TSC and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

The lawyer further wants to know whether the Salaries and Remuneration Commission was consulted on the same.

“Specifically, we would like your commission to provide us with the rationale that was used to arrive at ... the remuneration and why teachers qualified as permanently employed are subjected to such low salaries,” he said in the letter dated December 2.

The lawyer also said the TSC should provide the contracts it drafted for review and further action if necessary.

TSC BUDGET

Last week, TSC's Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia told the National Assembly’s Education committee that Sh1.2 billion will be used to pay the 10,000 interns.

MPs Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) and Wilson Sossion (ODM nominated) raised concerns about tutors' pay, saying it will be too little.

Mr Sossion also said there were no proper consultations on recruitment of interns as the policy was developed only by the TSC.