MKU Rwanda donates Sh3m toward girls’ education

By FAITH NYAMAI

Mount Kenya University, Rwanda has donated Sh3 million to Imbuto Foundation to help sponsor girls education in the country.

MKU founder and chairman Simon Gicharu said the money will help needy and bright girls access quality education.

He said this when he presented the cheque to the foundation’s Director-General Sandrine Umutoni on Friday at the University’s campus in Kicukiro District, Kigali City.

“The foundation was started to help girls from areas affected by the 1994 genocide that left many Rwanda citizens displaced,” said Mr Gicharu.

The contribution brings the total amount donated by the university to Sh9 million. Mr Gicharu said the university signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the foundation to support the project in which it pledged to donate Sh15 million.

“The university will consider extending the partnership when the five years end, because Imbuto Foundation is doing a good job,” he said.

Ms Noella Dushakimana, one of the four Imbuto Foundation beneficiaries currently studying at MKU in Rwanda, expressed appreciation to the university and pledged to extend similar support to others in future.

MKU council vice-chairman Dr Vincent Gaitho and member Dr Owen Ngumi accompanied Prof Gicharu to the event organised by MKU Rwanda vice-chancellor-designate Prof Edwin Odhuno and staff.

The event was also graced by representatives from the Kicukiro District administrative office and the Rwanda Development Board.

Mr Gicharu said the university is looking forward to partner with other organizations to better education in Africa and beyond.

Early this year, MKU signed a partnership with BIDCO Africa to support students to gain practical industry skills.

Through the partnership, BIDCO will offer students industrial field skills and give offer them attachment and internship opportunities. Upon successful completion, they will be retained as employees or get employment in other companies.

This month, the university also signed a partnership with the United Nation Volunteers Programme to provide volunteering opportunities for students under the United Nations (UN) University Volunteers programme.