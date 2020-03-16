By OUMA WANZALA

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has suspended lectures over the coronavirus and turned to e-learning to ensure students complete their studies as scheduled.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Peter Wanderi said on Monday that MKU has extended the online learning platform to regular students (day, evening and weekend).

“Online learning will be supplemented through televised lectures in collaboration with TV 47,” he said.

Prof Wanderi added that through the Memorandum of Understanding between the university and Telkom Kenya, students will be supported in accessing resources online.

He also said students writing theses and doing projects will continue to do so uninterrupted with the support of their supervisors.

“Open, distance and electronic learning (ODEL) and distance, institution-based and electronic learning (DIBEL) students will continue with their learning uninterrupted,” Prof Wanderi added.

He urged all of the university's stakeholders to adhere to guidelines by the Health and Education ministries and the World Health organization (WHO).

Learning institutions are being closed following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the number of coronavirus cases in Kenya rose to three.

President Kenyatta said primary and secondary day schools will suspend operations from Monday while boarding schools will do the same by Wednesday.

Universities and tertiary institutions will have been closed by Friday.