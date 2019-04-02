The new VC will replace Prof Fredrick Otieno who exited after serving for one term only, a tenure marred by corruption allegations.

By OUMA WANZALA

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology has become the first public college to have its vice chancellor (VC) and deputies (DVC) recruited through the Public Service Commission (PSC) in line with 2018 Amendments to Universities Act 2012.

PSC in an advert in local dailies invited candidates to submit applications for the VC and DVC posts.

The university is recruiting three DVCs for finance, planning, and academic affairs.

The new VC will replace Prof Fredrick Otieno who exited after serving for only one term, a tenure tainted by corruption allegations.

Prof Joseph Bosire, who was tapped from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology where he was deputy vice-chancellor for academic affairs, has been holding the position in an acting capacity since December 2018.

Those seeking the VC post must be holders of PhD from a reputable university as well as full professors of a recognized university with at least 15 years of academic and research experience at a senior level.

“The candidate must have served successfully with demonstrable results as substantive principal of a college or as a DVC of a university for at least three years,” reads the advert.

Those eyeing DVCs posts should also be holders of a PhD from a reputable university as well as be a full professor or associate professor of a university recognised in Kenya and with 10 years’ work experience.

The Statue Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) 2018 Act which was signed into law early in 2019 by President Uhuru Kenyatta took away the power of university councils to advertise, interview and recommend for appointment top university managers.

Instead, university councils will appoint the top managers in consultation with the Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) after a competitive recruitment process by PSC.

However, the latest change to the law risks creating deadlocks where university councils fail to agree with the CS on appointments.

Experts in University education also raised concerns that the executive could use PSC to decide who leads universities and constituent colleges.

However, the Act, does not state how many candidates will be submitted to the councils for appointments after the interview.