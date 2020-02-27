MPs clear Jwan and Nabukwesi for PS posts

Mr Nabukwesi noted that a number of courses currently offered in the universities are not market oriented.

During his vetting, Dr Jwan highlighted some of his achievements including having successfully overseen the rollout of the new curriculum currently in Grade 4.

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

The National Assembly has approved the appointment of two Principal Secretaries in the Ministry of Education.

The two, Dr Julius Jwan, PS nominee for Technical and Vocational Education and Ambassador Simon Nabukwesi, PS nominee for University Education and Research were approved on Wednesday evening following recommendation by the Education committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly.

They now await formal appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta before they take oath of office.

The committee, in their report to Parliament, said the two nominees possess required qualifications for the positions.

“Dr Jwan has a wide academic background with a PhD in educational leadership and management from Open University, United Kingdom and has relevant skills having served in the public service for 30 years,” said the committee in their report.

Dr Jwan is currently the chief executive officer at Kenya Institute of curriculum development (KICD).

Advertisement

During his vetting, Dr Jwan highlighted some of his achievements including having successfully overseen the rollout of the new curriculum currently in Grade 4.

He has also reorganised and restructured the KICD for better service delivery and ensured prudent financial management by ensuring automation of services.

Dr Jwan promised to ensure that all machineries distributed to schools are viable and will be used by the institutions in order to ensure that the learners benefit from the equipment without burdening the institution with huge electricity or maintenance bills.

“TVET centres will require proper career guidelines developed for teachers,” said the nominee whose net worth according to the report is Sh 80million.

Mr Nabukwesi noted that a number of courses currently offered in the universities are not market oriented.

“This has created a gap in knowledge acquired and the demands of the job market, marking the graduate less competitive,” said Mr Nabukwesi, who promised to ensure universities offer courses as per the demands of the labour market through proper regulation by Commission for University Education.

According to the report, Mr Nabukwesi's net worth is Sh76 million.