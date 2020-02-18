MPs ordered to summon Magoha over teacher crisis

The decree comes after Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh on behalf of leaders from the region sought a ministerial statement over the crisis of education in the three counties.

Mr Muturi further ordered the Education committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly to present a report in the House next week on Tuesday.

By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has directed that Education CS George Magoha, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia be summoned over the teachers’ crisis in North Eastern.

The Speaker ordered that the three appear in person before the House Committee on Education to explain the circumstances that led to the mass withdrawal of non-local teachers from Mandera, Wajir and Garissa.

He noted that the move has greatly compromised the quality of education in the region.

Mr Muturi further ordered the Education committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly to present a report in the House next week on Tuesday.

The decree comes after Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh on behalf of leaders from the region sought a ministerial statement over the crisis of education in the three counties.

“This is a very grave matter of national concern that fits within Article 95 (role of Parliament) of the Constitution on the function of this House,” Speaker Muturi said.

Advertisement

A wave of terror attacks targeting non-local teachers, which has left tens of them dead, has been the bane of mass transfers from the region on account that their security can no longer be guaranteed by the State.

According to Mr Kolosh, since the year began, TSC has transferred over 3,000 non-local teachers from Wajir, Garissa and Mandera.