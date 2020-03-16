By OUMA WANZALA

The Ministry of Education has ordered all boarding schools, including international ones, to make arrangements to ferry learners to their homes or the nearest designated drop-off points by March 18.

The move comes in the wake of Kenya confirming its first coronavirus case on Friday, and an additional two cases yesterday.

In the circular to education officials dated March 16, Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the drop-off points must be close enough for learners to be picked by their parents or guardians.

“All school buses belonging to day schools should also be mobilised for the purpose,” he said.

The CS said vehicles carrying learners must be cleaned, sanitised and inspected by heads of institutions before boarding and that the vehicles must not carry any other passengers en route.

Learners are also expected to keep a conscious record of people they interact with on their way home.

SAFETY DURING TRANSIT

He asked field officers to work with the national government to ensure that no released learner is found unattended at bus stages.

“Schools should give learners instructions on how to keep safe on transit and while at home. In this respect, hand hygiene must be stressed and they must not shake hands or hug anyone,” added Prof Magoha.

The learners will remain home until further notice.

Boarding schools have only Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure that their students are released from the institutions to their homes.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered closure of all schools and tertiary institutions after a third case of corona virus was confirmed.

A total of 12 million learners are in primary and secondary schools while 500,000 are in both public and private universities.

The World Health Organization (WHO), the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and UNICEF have issued similar guidance to help protect children and schools.

TEACH HYGIENE PRACTICES

WHO has said that where schools remain open, authorities must make sure that children and their families remain protected and informed.

Governments should also provide children with information about how to protect themselves as well as promote best handwashing and hygiene practices while providing supplies.

The UN agency also wants respective governments to clean and disinfect school buildings, especially water and sanitation facilities, as well as increase airflow and ventilation.