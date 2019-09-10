By DAVID MUCHUNGUH

Education CS George Magoha has appointed two new members to the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) governing council.

Ms Florence Ngararia’s and Mr Johnson Nzioka’s appointments are contained in a Kenya Gazette notice dated September 1, 2019.

He also renewed the membership of Prof Winston Jumba Akala and Prof Orpha K. Ongiti.