CS Magoha appoints two to KICD council
Tuesday September 10 2019
Education CS George Magoha has appointed two new members to the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) governing council.
Ms Florence Ngararia’s and Mr Johnson Nzioka’s appointments are contained in a Kenya Gazette notice dated September 1, 2019.
He also renewed the membership of Prof Winston Jumba Akala and Prof Orpha K. Ongiti.
Other council members are doctors Sara Ruto (chair), Julius Jwan (CEO/Secretary), Belio Kipsang, Mercy Karogo, Nicholas Letting, Nancy Macharia and Ms Purity Mbabu.