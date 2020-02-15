Magoha asks Maranda alumni to help school

His remarks followed concerns over the high number of students at Maranda, which stands at 2,403.

Prof Magoha said the government had given Sh10 million to the school and expected the alumni to do more.

By CAROLINE WAFULA

By DICKENS WASONGA

Maranda High School alumni received a dressing-down from Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Friday for neglecting their alma mater.

The CS, without mincing words, told the alumni that while they talked highly of a school that gave them a firm foundation for a successful life, they have done completely nothing to give back to it.

“Don’t tell me you are poor, you are not, it is the willingness to give,” the CS, who was speaking during a ceremony to mark 100 years of Maranda’s existence, told the alumni.

The three-day celebrations culminated in yesterday’s event that was graced by ODM leader Raila Odinga and Chief Justice David Maraga, both alumni of the school.

Prof Magoha was, however, unimpressed that only a handful of alumni had turned up.

The alumni who included Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo, EAC chief administrative secretary Ken Obura and Dr Ouma Oluga, the KMPDU chairman, also held their AGM.

“We shall keep looking for students who are yet to report to school and they should be admitted to any of their choice,” the CS said on secondary school enrolment.

Maranda School principal Edwin Namachanja said its sterling performance saw 32,000 KCPE candidates in 2019 pick it as their first national school.

He appealed for support to expand the existing physical infrastructure.

“We project that by 2023, the enrolment will rise to 3,600 as junior secondary is launched in line with the new curriculum,” he said

Other leaders present included Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Mombasa’s Mohammed Faki.

Mr Obura said the school remains a premier incubation centre for great people.

“We are today proud as people who went through this school,” he said.

He lauded the improvements the school had achieved in terms of water provision and installation of electricity.

Bondo MP Ochanda said he was proud of the school, noting it represents the face of Kenya.

“We hope to have the next president of Kenya as one of the old boys,” he said.

The MP, however, urged the Ministry of Education to urgently address teacher shortage, noting that a majority of the tutors are employed by parents.