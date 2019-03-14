By SAMWEL OWINO

Prof George Magoha, the Education Cabinet secretary nominee, has said he will not tolerate corruption in the ministry if Parliament approves his nomination.

During his vetting Thursday morning by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Prof Magoha put on notice any corrupt person in the ministry, saying it will not be business as usual.

"I will not allow anybody to plunder public resources. I will do the work that President Uhuru Kenyatta has given me effectively," Prof Magoha told the committee chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi.

EXAMS

The former vice chancellor of the University of Nairobi also told MPs that during his tenure, no student will be denied an opportunity to sit exams for not having a birth certificate.

"It is not the mistake of the student that he doesn't have a birth certificate. I will ensure these things are done on time," Prof Magoha said.

He assured the committee and the country that he will succeed at the ministry as failure has never been in his vocabulary.

"Everything I touch is a success. I have never known failure and I don't believe I will fail here," Prof Magoha said.

On sex education, the Starehe Boys Center alumni said it is important for the discussion to start at home.