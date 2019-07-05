Prof Mbithi was directed to hand over to Prof Mbeche, whom the Nation has learned will hold the position in acting capacity.

The university council has replaced Prof Mbithi with Deputy Vice-Chancellor Isaac Mbeche as a signatory for all its financial transactions.

By FAITH NYAMAI

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the newly appointed University of Nairobi Vice-chancellor Prof Isaac Mbeche.

Prof Mbeche replaced Prof Peter Mbithi early this week after serving for four years.

Prof Mbeche was appointed by the university council in an acting capacity

CONFLICT

He has been serving as the university’s deputy vice chancellor in charge of finance, planning and development.

The meeting with the CS is believed to have been key to resolving the conflict in the university and to give a way forward on the concerned raised by staff.

The university council, in a letter signed by the chair Julia Ojiambo, addressed to financial institutions directed that Prof Mbeche to be the signatory to all banking facilities for the university effective June 28.

On his part, Prof Mbithi was directed to proceed on a terminal leave on July 6.

Last month, Prof Mbithi said he is ready to be re-appointed to his position for a second term saying that he has performed.

Prof Mbithi was asked by the council to take a compulsory leave to allow investigations on corruption allegations labeled against him by the University staff academic union (Uasu) –Nairobi chapter, who demanded that he resign or be forced out of office.

ALLEGATIONS

The union accused the VC of corruption, abuse of office, incompetence and running down premier institution.

They also accused the VC of buying furniture and equipment of his office worth Sh20million without following procurement rules.

Further, the VC is accused of constructing a private home in Karen, Nairobi using university vehicles, labour and materials.

The union secretary general George Omondi said, the university under the leadership of Prof Mbithi had failed to pay workers their outstanding arrears and was not deducting Kenya Revenue Authority revenue.

However, Prof Mbithi has since denied the allegations.