Education boss also ordered a probe into similar claims at the Sawagongo School in Siaya County.

In the Nairobi School case, a student is reported to have been seriously injured by prefects.

Prof Magoha said he is aware of another probe by ministry officials but demanded that the school’s leadership inform him directly on the happenings at the institution.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has ordered investigations into the bullying claims reported at Nairobi School and demanded a report by next week.

"I know investigations are underway but on the parallel side, I would like to know directly from the people whom we have entrusted with the children’s' life on what is going on there," he said.

“I want to know who did it and what action has been taken.”

He spoke on Wednesday during an impromptu visit to Nanyuki Primary School and DEB Nanyuki to oversee the implementation of the new competent-based curriculum.

"If there are prefects or any other person who is terrorizing children in school must stop," CS Magoha said.