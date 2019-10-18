alexa Magoha re-appoints Sarah Ruto as KICD chairperson - Daily Nation
Magoha re-appoints Sarah Ruto as KICD chairperson

Friday October 18 2019

KICD Council Chairperson Dr. Sara Ruto

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Education Council Chairperson Dr Sara Ruto during a past event. She has been re-appointed to her position by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU NATION MEDIA GROUP  

By OUMA WANZALA
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has re-appointed Dr Sarah Ruto as chairperson of Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) but ignored Kenya National Qualification Authority (KNQA) which has been without a board for a year now. Dr Ruto will serve for a period of three years with effect from October 18.

However, the authority will continue to wait for the Ministry of Education to act in order to allow its operation to resume.

Prof Bonaventure W. Kerre’s term together with that of his 9-member team expired in October last year.

VERIFICATION BODY

Without the board, the authority cannot perform its functions which include verification of academic certificates.

Previously, the Commission for University Education was tasked with recognising foreign academic qualifications but the task has since been taken over by KNQA.

The KNQA came into effect in 2016 and regulates, coordinates and harmonises the various levels of education (basic, TVET and university education) in the country as it seeks to introduce international best-practice to the educational sector.

The authority is tasked with promoting harmony and better coordination of awarding, recognition and equation of qualifications