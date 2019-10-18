By OUMA WANZALA

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has re-appointed Dr Sarah Ruto as chairperson of Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) but ignored Kenya National Qualification Authority (KNQA) which has been without a board for a year now. Dr Ruto will serve for a period of three years with effect from October 18.

However, the authority will continue to wait for the Ministry of Education to act in order to allow its operation to resume.

Prof Bonaventure W. Kerre’s term together with that of his 9-member team expired in October last year.

Without the board, the authority cannot perform its functions which include verification of academic certificates.

Previously, the Commission for University Education was tasked with recognising foreign academic qualifications but the task has since been taken over by KNQA.

The KNQA came into effect in 2016 and regulates, coordinates and harmonises the various levels of education (basic, TVET and university education) in the country as it seeks to introduce international best-practice to the educational sector.