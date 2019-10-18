By CLAIRE WASILWA

The Ministry of Education has released the 2020 term dates for schools and colleges.

According to a memo dated September 6, learning at public institutions for the first term will begin on January 6, 2020 and close on April 14 for primary, pre-primary pupils and secondary school students.

The second term will commence on May 4 to August 7 while the third term will run from August 31 to November 30.

The first and second terms for pre-primary and primary schools will run for 14 weeks each, while third term will run for nine weeks to allow for the sitting pupils to sit for the national examinations.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams are expected to run from 2nd November to 5th November, while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams will run for three weeks from November 6 to November 30.

The half term breaks for both first and second terms are February 17 to 21 and June 15 to 19 respectively. There will be no half term break for the third term.

Teachers training college will open on January 7 to April 10 for the first term and May 4 to August 7 for the second term. The third term will run from September 1 to November 13. The first and second terms will run for 14 weeks each, while third term will run for 11 weeks.