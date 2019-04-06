By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Days after taking over as Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha has made changes at the ministry and its regional offices and warned staff against non-performance.

Those moved include Pius Mutisya who was the Director of Quality Assurance and Standards. He will now head the Directorate of Field Services.

The Quality Assurance department has been on the spot over failure to conduct school inspections.

Dr Mary Gaturu was named the acting Director of Quality Assurance.

Until her appointment, she was the Regional Director of Education in Rift Valley.

OTHERS MOVED

Ms Nereah Olick, the Regional Director of Education in Western, was appointed Deputy Director of Primary Education.

Dr Sylvester Mulambe, previously a deputy director in the ministry, became the Director of Policy.

Others moved include Mr Stephen Barongo, the Regional Director of Education in Central. He now moves to Western region while Margaret Lesuuda moves to Central from Eastern.

Mr Patrick Khaemba, the acting Director Co-curricular and Field Service became the Regional Director for Eastern while John Ololotua was moved from Nairobi to Rift Valley.

Mr Ololotua compiled the report that indicated that Ruaraka primary and secondary school land belonged to the government.

Ms Martha Odundo, the Deputy Director of Education, was promoted to Nairobi Regional Director.

WARNING

Prof Magoha announced the changes at a closed-door meeting with regional directors of education and county directors of both the ministry and the Teachers Service Commission.

He warned that non-performing staff who derail the ministry’s determination to deliver on government programmes will be fired.

“I am asking lazy staff to either shape up or start packing up,” he said.

The minister singled out the Quality Assurance and Standards Directorate which he accused of ineptitude in ensuring the smooth supervision of all school programmes.

He said the directorate must do its work to ensure all government resources are well utilised.