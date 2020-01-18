By JOEL ODIDI

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Friday dissolved the University of Nairobi Council.

Prof Magoha also revoked the appointment of Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution until the ongoing consultative process of appointing a substantive VC in completed.

In a statement, the CS said Prof Kiama will continue dispensing his duties as Deputy VC, Human Resource and Administration at the university.