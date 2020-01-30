By MAUREEN KAKAH

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha wants the row over the UoN vice-chancellor's post subjected to a month of negotiations.

The CS made the application on Thursday before Justice Maureen Onyango of the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

"The contestants, if willing, can agree to solve the matter amicably by way of negotiations. It will then be fair for all other parties to withdraw their many intervening applications," Prof Magoha said through lawyer Mahat Somane.

"We request time to engage and file a consent before court."

KIAMA'S POSITION

Stephen Kiama, the professor whose appointment as CS Prof Magoha revoked, protested against the request, saying there were no negotiations to begin with.

"There is nothing to be negotiated. All the CS requires to do is reflect on his decision," Prof Kiama's lawyer, Mr Fred Ngatia, said.

"We do not need to negotiate because we didn't do that in the first place. The applicant is entitled to the statutory process."

OTHER ARGUMENTS

Prof Isaac Mbeche, whom CS Magoha appointed as acting VC, protested against the 30-day period, noting his client wanted the matter resolved quickly.

Prof Mbeche's lawyer, Mr Ahmednassir Abdullahi, asked the court to consider granting the parties 14 days instead.

Lawyer Paul Nyamodi, for the Public Service Commission, said it was not opposed to talks aimed at finding a solution to the dispute that has resulted in a power battle between Prof Kiama and Prof Mbeche.